Watch Arctic Monkeys' Moody Performance On 'The Late Late Show'

The sneering, lounge-slithering, swagger of Alex Turner and Arctic Monkeys was back on display Wednesday night for The Late Late Show with James Corden. The band is back in the states to continue their tour on the strength of the phenomenal Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album released earlier this year.

Backlit and bold, the band performed "One Point Perspective" from the album for the Los Angeles crowd. Turner smolders as usual, riffing on politics and ambitions in one of our favorite new songs.

The Monkeys kick off their North American tour this weekend. Check out a full list of their upcoming dates here.

