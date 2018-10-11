Watch Billie Eilish Take The Throne For "You Should See Me In A Crown" On 'Ellen'

You can't put Billie Eilish in a box, unless there is proper seating fit for the queen.

The sixteen-year-old singer made her daytime TV debut with Ellen on Wednesday, inside a glass case and perched on a throne. Rocking a tracksuit and lavender hair, Eilish ripped through a performance of her song, "you should see me in a crown."

Eilish is set to kick off her own headlining tour later this month. You can see a full list of dates here.

Billie is currently working on her debut album, as songs from her don't smile at me EP continue to reach new heights. The song "hostage" received a vibrant and emotional video treatment earlier this week.

