Watch Muse Feed On "Hungry Like The Wolf" Duran Duran Cover

Muse continues to make the rounds, promoting their excellent album Simulation Theory and prepping for a big 2019 of touring. Along the way, the band recorded a set with a French TV show, praising the French fans and offering up some new music.

Matt Bellamy and Muse are electric as always, but it is a cover of an 80's anthem that really caught our attention. The band lays down a vicious take on Duran Duran's 1983 epic "Hungry Like The Wolf", that fits in nicely beside the throwback sci-fi feels of Simulation Theory. The audio is floating around on YouTube, but the only place to watch the official video is here.

All the details for the Muse Simulation Theory World Tour can be found here.

