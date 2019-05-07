Watch RADIO.COM's Album Release Party with Vampire Weekend

After a six year absence, Vampire Weekend made their return on May 3rd with Father of the Bride.

Across 18 songs and nearly an hour worth of new music, the band emerges from the quarter-life crisis of 2013's GRAMMY-winning Modern Vampires of the City, refreshed and wide-eyed with new wonder. Trading the hum and dark tones of the city for a brighter and bolder connection to nature, Ezra Koenig and company continue to ask questions with a stronger sense of self and many more miles logged along the way. Father of the Bride was worth the wait, and now the time has come to celebrate.

Father of the Bride has arrived. You can listen & purchase here: https://t.co/Up1YXERTMc pic.twitter.com/iPKdFN15WZ — Vampire Weekend (@vampireweekend) May 3, 2019

This Friday, Vampire Weekend will be performing songs from Father of the Bride along with fan favorites from previous albums during a special Q+A with RADIO.COM’s Kevan Kenney. You can watch the free video stream of our RADIO.COM Album Release Party with Vampire Weekend only here on Friday May 10th at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT.

Father of the Bride is now available everywhere.