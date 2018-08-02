What Is Green Day Up To? They’ve Been Practicing Another Classic Album

Not only is Green Day not breaking up, they seem to be planning something big.

Last week the band revealed that they were practicing their landmark Dookie album, in full. That’s just in time for its 25th anniversary next year.

Dookie in full? Secret song and all? That would be amazing.

Before we could even catch our breath though, they dropped this news on us.

A full performance of Insomniac to go with Dookie would make the perfect tour, and hopefully will be coming our way in 2019.

As long as we’re trolling the Green Day Instagram accounts for details, let’s take a moment to wish drummer Tre Cool congratulations. He and his wife are expecting a baby.