What Will Win Best Original Song at the Oscars? Lady Gaga, Thom Yorke, and Kendrick Lamar Are on the Shortlist

The Oscar nominees won't be announced until January, but that hasn't stopped the Academy from giving us something to argue over the holidays. This week they released a shortlist for nine different categories, but the one we're focused on is Best Original Song. The sixteen songs selected showcase a deep diversity of style and stars, coming from all corners of the music industry.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA show up for their GRAMMY nominated duet "All The Stars," while Lady Gaga and suprise singer Bradley Cooper land a spot on the list for "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. Thom Yorke and a song from his horror score of Suspiria makes the cut, as does Dolly Parton and her “Girl In The Movies” from the Netflix film Dumplin'.

You can check out the full list below.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All The Stars” (Black Panther)

Dolly Parton – “Girl in the Movies” (Dumplin’)

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” (A Star is Born)

Thom Yorke – “Suspirium” (Suspiria)

Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson – “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Sampha – “Treasure” (Beautiful Boy)

Jónsi and Troye Sivan – “Revelation” (Boy Erased)

Arlissa – “We Won’t Move” (The Hate U Give)

Emily Blunt – “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns)

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Trip A Little Light Fantastic” (Mary Poppins Returns)

Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan and Mark Ronson – “Keep Reachin’” (Quincy)

Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren – “I’ll Fight” (RBG)

Gal Gadot and Sarah Silverman – “A Place Called Slaughter Race” (Ralph Breaks the Internet)

The Coup and Lakeith Stanfield – “OYAHYTT” (Sorry to Bother You)

Sade – “The Big Unknown” (Widows)

The award went to "Remember Me" from Coco at the 90th Annual Awards. The 91st Annual Academy Awards happens live, Sunday February 24th on ABC.

