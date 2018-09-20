Mumford & Sons Release New Single "Guiding Light," Announce 4th Studio Album 'Delta'

Mumford & Sons have officially released their new single "Guiding Light" today, (September 20th) along with the announcement of the band's fourth studio album, Delta, which is due out on November 16th.

Check out the official video, which just hit YouTube this afternoon, below:

The band's debut album, Sigh No More, was released in 2010 and hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2012, Babel reached the No. 1 spot and even picked up a GRAMMY for Album of the Year. 2015's Wilder Mind followed suit, becoming their second No. 1, followed by the 2016 EP Johannesburg.

Mumford & Sons also have three official live offerings: 2011's Live at Shepherd's Bush Empire, 2012's The Road to Red Rocks, and 2017's Live from South Africa: Dust and Thunder.

We're delighted to share our new single Guiding Light & to announce that Delta, our new album, will be released Nov 16th. Worldwide pre-order available here: https://t.co/XMjcrbxeRb pic.twitter.com/79M7Ayqp2P — Mumford & Sons (@MumfordAndSons) September 20, 2018

Delta tour dates will be announced on Oct 4th. For EU, AU & NZ dates, pre-order the album for ticket pre-sale access now on our website https://t.co/MIx2jhOwfb . For the US & CAN, stay tuned for updates. And for everybody else around the world, we'll see you soon! pic.twitter.com/QorYO3Qowh — Mumford & Sons (@MumfordAndSons) September 20, 2018

Be sure to catch the band live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 24th -- we bet they'll be playing this one along with an old favorite. Wonder what that one will be?