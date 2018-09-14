Nine Inch Nails Play 'Broken' for First Time Ever

The latest Nine Inch Nails tour kicked off last night, and BOY did they start strong.

Night one with The Jesus And Mary Chain & Tobacco

9.13.18 - Comerica Theatre - Phoenix, AZ Photo: Corinne Schiavonne #NINONTOUR pic.twitter.com/bJclImgLkb COLD AND BLACK AND INFINITE

NORTH AMERICA 2018https://t.co/bbcVhQR07I — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) September 14, 2018

Long time fans will recognize that the band kicked off their set with the entire Broken EP - something they've never done before.

Watch this fan video of "Happiness in Slavery", a song Nine Inch Nails hasn't played live in over 20 years:

The entire 1992 eight-song EP was played through in order, leaving fans basically in shock. Watch another Broken track below: