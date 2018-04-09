OBC 2018 Artist Spotlight: Awolnation

Creating a modern-day version of an American rock-n-roll album is no easy task in today’s world of Pro Tools and multiple producers, but Awolnation were up to challenge when the multi-platinum rock act set out to record their third studio album. Released February 2, 2018, Here Come the Runts (Red Bull Records) sees founding member Aaron Bruno once again at the helm producing, writing and recording. “With this record I really wanted to make a rock n’ roll/pop album,” says Bruno. “And I say ‘pop’ how I grew up listening to it, in the sense of Dire Straits or Born In The U.S.A or The Cars or Tom Petty.”

Here Come the Runts is the follow up to the platinum-certified debut album Megalithic Symphony, and 2015’s Run, which included the #1 hit “Hollow Moon (Bad Wolf)” as well as Top 5 tracks “I Am” and “Woman Woman.” Bruno spent 2017 crafting the album in his home studio nestled in the coastal mountain range separating the Pacific Ocean and the suburbs of Los Angeles where he grew up. The secluded location is reflected throughout the album. “The record definitely has a feel to it that seems parallel to the vibe of this mountain and the land,” Bruno notes. “It’s like a non-GMO record. There’s no fake shit on there, none of the vocals are tuned. It’s all real playing.”

Fourteen tracks later, Here Come the Runts was inspired by the albums he grew up listening to as a sort of goal post. Bruno set out to create his version of an all-American rock n’ roll album, AWOLNATION style. “I wanted to make an album that felt like the dream of America that isn’t necessarily true, certainly not as much as it once was. Or maybe it never has been… but the idea of when you listen you just feel this nostalgic sentiment of a high school reunion, or that girl you fell in love with that you never got to talk to in junior high. The feeling of unity and anthemic songs. The spirit of what I thought Born In The U.S.A was, inspired this record in a lot of ways.”

Formed in 2010, Awolnation crafted one of the most influential songs in years with the chart-topping, record-breaking track “Sail.” The first single off the gold-certified full-length debut Megalithic Symphony, “Sail” was certified 6x platinum in the US and holds the record for the most weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by an independent artist, the second longest for any artist. The song has also achieved global success: certified 10x platinum in Norway, 6x platinum in Canada, 3x platinum in Sweden, 2x platinum in Australia and New Zealand, platinum in Switzerland, gold in Austria, Germany, and the UK. The critically-acclaimed sophomore release Run spawned three other Top 10 US singles, including their first #1 hit on the Billboard Alternative Chart, “Hollow Moon (Bad Wolf).” Awolnation have chosen to use their success as a platform for good, partnering with various charities including Music Saves Lives, Love Your Melon, and The Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation. Awolnation have a direct relationship with their devoted fans through Awolnation Builders—much more than just a fanclub, the Awolnation Builders are a continuous call to action on all things Awol including tour dates, videos, exclusive content, charity initiatives and more. They continue to sell-out headlining shows across the globe and have secured spots on festivals like Coachella, Voodoo Festival, Austin City Limits, Osheaga, Austria’s Frequency Festival, Bonnaroo, Leeds, Redding, and Brazil’s Mix FM Festival.

