OBC 2019: AJR

The trio of brothers and multi-instrumentalists, Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met, make up the indie-pop collective known as AJR. Sonically, the group takes elements of notorious musical genres doo-wop, pop, electronic, and dubstep to curate their own and very unique brand of artistry. The Manhattan-bred three-man group originally began their musical journey busking in high-traffic public areas such as Central Park and Washington Square Park before cultivating their own buzz in the mainstream music scene.

With multiple charting singles like "Weak," "I'm Ready," and "Sober Up," five EPs and two full-length studio albums under their belts, AJR is one of the premier acts on the indie-pop scene.