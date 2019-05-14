OBC 2019: AJR and Our 10 Favorite Family Bands

OBC Sponsored by:

Families are the best — when they get along (see: your Thanksgiving dinner for when they don’t). Thankfully, many of our favorite bands have put their sibling rivalries to the side in the name of good music, just like AJR, a band of brothers performing on OBC Night 1 at the Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Here are 10 of our favorite family bands, starting with the “Weak” and “Burn the House Down” hitmakers. Purchase tickets here.

AJR

Long before the trio of Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met broke on the scene in 2013 with their double-platinum single “I’m Ready,” the brothers were making music in their Manhattan apartment and performing covers on the street. Thankfully, they didn’t give up. Now they’ve gone from busking to the main stage and working with Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, red-haired rapper Lil Yatchy, and nightclub favorite Steve Aoki.

30 Seconds to Mars

Actor and Met Gala show-stealer Jared Leto gets top billing as the frontman of rock band 30 Seconds to Mars, but alongside him has been big brother and drummer Shannon. While the band’s lineup has gone through various iterations, Jared and Shannon have been the two mainstays. Their incessant workers — in 2011, they earned a Guinness World Record for “Most Shows Played During An Album Cycle” after performing 300 shows in support of their 2009 album, This Is War.

Video of Thirty Seconds To Mars - Rescue Me (Official Music Video)

AC/DC

We can’t mention family bands and not include rock gods AC/DC. The band was started by siblings Malcolm (RIP) and Angus Young in 1973 before rounding it out with original members Bon Scott, drummer Phil Rudd, and bassist Mark Evans. The storied pioneers have had a historic run since, becoming of the most iconic rock bands to have ever exist. But that sort of success doesn’t come without tragedy. Original singer Scott died in 1980 of alcohol poisoning and Malcolm died of lung cancer in 2017. Angus keeps the legacy alive, though, still playing lead guitar. The band is rumored to be in the studio working on a new album, too.

Bee Gees

We especially can’t talk about a sibling trio like AJR without shouting out the original brother triple-team. Bee Gees’ legacy — and brother Barry’s sweet, sweet falsetto — is forever synonymous with 1977 disco hit “Stayin’ Alive.” And we still have The Australian Bee Gees Show at Excalibur, if you ever want to get your Saturday Night Fever on.

Video of Bee Gees - Stayin&#039; Alive (1977)

Haim

There aren’t enough heart-eye emojis to convey how we feel about Haim. We’ve been hooked on the sister trio of Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim and their infectious pop jams since they dropped “Forever” in 2012. They’ve proven that less is more — they’ve only dropped two full-length albums so far and we still keep them on repeat.

Hanson

C’mon, you knew this was coming. We all remember what is quite possibly the biggest gibberish hit of all-time, “Mmmbop.” And that’s really all we have to say about them.

Greta Van Fleet

Though the quartet — comprised of twins Josh and Jake Kiszka, their younger brother Sam, and friend Danny Wagner — is new, their sound is not. The band’s music is drenched in classic rock, particularly, Led Zeppelin. Some critics knock them for sounding so close to the legends, but we find their retro-rock refreshing.

Video of Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune

Jonas Brothers

Who’d have thought Joe, Nick, and Kevin would have had such an incredible run? The pop trio has gone from Disney movies in 2008 to marrying actresses 10 years later. That’s pretty damn successful if you ask us.

Oasis

No two brothers have been at each other’s throats as famously as Noel and Liam Gallagher. They’ve reportedly been fighting since they were kids, and have taken jabs at each other on and off stage. Liam has famously taken digs at his older brother on Twitter. He gave us one of the best insults in 2016, calling Noel a “massive potato” (he’s also said some harsher things we can’t repeat). Go hug your sibling after reading this.

Video of Oasis - Don’t Look Back In Anger (Official Video)

Dr. Fünke's 100% Natural Good-Time Family Band Solution

Okay, this isn’t a real band, but we wish it work. The folk act of Arrested Development’s Tobias, Lindsay, and Maeby may have only appeared in two episodes, but they’ll live forever in our hearts.

