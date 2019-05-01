OBC 2019: Our Big Concert Playlist

This year’s OBC is so massive, it’s split into two nights for a back-to-back rockfest at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Silversun Pickups, AJR, SHAED, and SYML take over the venue for Night 1 on Thursday, June 6, with Catfish and the Bottlemen, X Ambassadors, K.Flay, Grandson and Meg Myers rocking Night 2 on Friday, June 7.

That’s a stacked lineup. To help you get ready, we put together some of the best bangers from the lineup for a mix that you’ll want to keep on repeat long after the big show.

Silversun Pickups – “Lazy Eye”

The year is 2007. You’re flipping channels and land on MTV. You hear the infectious riff from Silversun Pickups’ “Lazy Eye” for the first time and immediately fall in love. You flip to VH1, and there it is again. At night, you sit down to watch your favorite talk show host, Carson Daly, and there’s Silversun Pickups performing it live. You turn on your PlayStation 2 to play Rock Band 2 and, what do you know, it’s there, too. Fast forward to 2019, and you’re still not tired of “Lazy Eye.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-mxBDuRaZ8

X Ambassadors – “Renegades”

We love a good underdog anthem, and X Ambassadors’ “Renegades” is a powerful one. What makes the pop-rock hit even more special is the music video. It features a number of people with disabilities overcoming challenges, much like the band’s keyboardist Casey Harris, who was born blind.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1u-niluB8HI

Catfish and the Bottlemen – “7”

The Welsh rockers know how to write songs that stick — and hit us with a haymaker of realness. “7,” about failing to commit in a relationship, is one of those too-true moments with its chorus: I'd love you, but I need another year alone. Raise your hand if you’re a selfish jerk who can relate.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ibv5N70ncsk

AJR – “Burn Down the House”

Not only does this electro-pop joint bang, it carries a political message. If I write a song preaching what is wrong, will they let me sing on TV?, Jack Met (the “J” in sibling trio AJR’s name) shouts before the song erupts.

https://youtu.be/UnyLfqpyi94

SHAED ft. snny – “You Got Me Like”

The pop trio’s “You Got Me Like” got us ready for summer. Warm and breezy, the song’s chill groove is perfect for a midnight cruise with the windows rolled down.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBsOCryV9Tw

SYML – “Clean Eyes”

This was a tough choice to make. The Seattle solo act is best known for his acoustic hit “Where’s My Love,” which it found its way on the soundtrack of MTV’s Teen Wolf. While “Where’s My Love” is a gorgeous song, we’ve gotta keep the upbeat tempo going with “Clean Eyes.” It’s a righteous, synth heavy dance-rock jam that nods to the 80s, and we’re totally here for it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi2rlZGEQ6k

Zion I ft. K.Flay – “Coastin’”

K.Flay really does it all. She raps, sings, produces, plays multiple instruments, and has two degrees from Stanford. She’s covered a lot of ground in the span of her 15-year career, leaping from genres effortlessly. But back when she was still a fledgling artist in the Bay Area, she’d collaborate with underground rappers, often stealing the show. “Coastin’,” a 2009 deep cut with Bay Area indie act Zion I, is a perfect example of how she dominates everything she’s on.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mI2L7U5n0LI

Grandson – “Apologize”

Being signed to Fueled By Ramen comes with heavy expectations. The label helped propel bands like Dashboard Confessional, Twenty One Pilots, and Panic! At The Disco. Can Canadian singer-songwriter Grandson carry the torch? Listen to “Apologize” and you’ll know the answer: damn right.

https://youtu.be/wjILi6KaVuY

Meg Myers – “Desire”

We know “Desire” is supposed to be a sexual song, but some parts can give us the opposite effect. I wanna skin you with my tongue / I'm gonna kill you, she sings on the second verse. We’re not sure if we should be turned on, terrified, or both.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bR5u9jb0PJE