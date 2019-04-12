OBC 2019: SHAED

SEE SHAED AT OBC 2019 NIGHT 1 WITH SILVERSUN PICKUPS, AJR AND SYML. GET YOUR TICKETS!

Based in Washington, D.C., electro-pop trio SHAED balance effervescence and atmosphere. Consisting of lead singer Chelsea Lee and producers Max and Spencer Ernst, the group recently released their second EP, Melt, featuring "Trampoline", which after being chosen for Apples latest MacBook Air campaign, has launched the band into the international spotlight.

Anchored by Chelsea Lee’s soulful vocals and powerful melodies, twins Spencer and Max Ernst take turns across keyboards, electric guitar, percussion, and bass to recreate the band’s unique production across an atmospheric soundscape.

Way before Melt, before finding a house to live in and record in, before tours with Bishop Briggs and Marian Hill, and before their critically-acclaimed debut EP Just Wanna See, twin brothers Spencer and Max Ernst started jamming with Chelsea Lee, a friend from high school. They realized combining the brothers’ producing prowess with Chelsea’s powerful vocals could yield explosive results. In 2016 they formed SHAED, the name a reference to a fictional cloak woven out of a shadow. It was the first hint the band was interested in exploring more than meets the eye.

Their music thus far has been similarly multifaceted, eager to delight and surprise in equal measure. On one hand, SHAED trades in infectious, deeply danceable electro-pop, cut with glittering synths and the spirit of ‘80s R&B. But Chelsea’s voice as she sings about the intoxicating power of love—which can swing between ecstatic, Madonna-like highs and growling lows, seemingly on a single breath—lends their songs surprising emotional depth. And unexpected instrumental touches—a ghostly whistle in “Trampoline,” orchestral strings at the end of “Melt” (the EP’s glorious title track)—further distinguish their sound from their pop counterparts.