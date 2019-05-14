OBC 2019: Why We’re Excited for Silversun Pickups’ New Album

OBC Sponsored by:

The veteran alt-rock quartet from Silver Lake is back with a new album, Widow’s Weeds, due out June 7, just in time for your weekend road trips and pool parties. The release comes a day after their June 6 performance at OBC Night 1 at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, so expect to hear some new material.

Widow’s Weed will be the band’s fifth LP and first since 2015’s Better Nature. From the sound of things, it’s going to be just as good as the rest of their discography.

Latest single “Freakazoid” is powerful and nostalgic. Its slow strings and heavy crescendos call back to the early 90s. But if “Freakazoid” comes from a heavy, vulnerable place, the album’s first single, “It Doesn’t Matter Why,” might dwell in the opposite. Though its lyrics are a little more obtuse, the song is bright, fast, and frenzied. Listen to it once and it’ll get stuck in your head.

That’s by design. For Widow’s Weed, the band enlisted super producer Butch Vig, the man responsible for classics such as Nirvana’s Nevermind and Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream. Silversun Pickups has long been compared to the Pumpkins since breaking out with “Lazy Eye” in 2006, a song many say resembled the elder band’s “1979” (it does). Both bands also have frontmen with unconventional vocals, along with female bassists and dynamic melodies. Vig’s involvement makes the two bands’ connection more apparent. And they’ve got a co-sign from Billy Corgan himself.

Alternative Nation reports that in a recent Instagram Q&A, Corgan was asked if he liked Silversun Pickups. His answer was a simple, “Yes, of course.”

When Widow’s Weed finally arrives, it’ll be a celebration, but not just for fans. It’s a victory for frontman Brian Aubert, too.

According to Rolling Stone, Aubert recorded Widow’s Weed while being in a dark place. “The record does have a mourning vibe, but it’s not sad. It’s change. It’s growing up and moving on and letting go of things. And it’s OK to be sad about those things and mourn them. It’s actually healthy to do so and take the time to do it,” he told the magazine. “At the end of the day, it’s going to be much better and much more fulfilling when you get through it.”

We’re ready for it.

