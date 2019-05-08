OBC 2019: Is That X Ambassadors or Imagine Dragons? Here’s How to Tell the Difference

X Ambassadors make grandiose arena-rock, the kind you clap your hands and stomp your feet to. The kind that might play during an uplifting Disney movie montage or as the Avengers are suiting up in a Marvel movie. You know, epic. Kind of like Imagine Dragons.

If the two bands sound alike, that’s because they’re closely linked. X Ambassadors got their first major label deal with Interscope at the urging of Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, who fell in love with their music after hearing an acoustic version of “Unconsolable.” Reynolds would later take the Ithaca, NY rockers on tour, co-write and produce some of their songs, and feature on X Ambassadors’ “Fear.”

Because we often get stumped on first listen ourselves, we put together this table to help remind you who’s who.

