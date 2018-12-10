The Beatdown 2018 Hall Of Fame Champion Tournament - Week of 12/17/18

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. All this week, we're featuring the songs that won 10 nights in a row to enter The Beatdown Hall Of Fame in an 11 band single elimination tournament to crown the ULTIMATE Beatdown Champion of 2018!

***RULES - Both songs will air at their assigned date / time & you will have 60 minutes to vote. You can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM PST, the winners will be announced each night.***

Below is a breakdown of the tournament. Seed placement is decided by the amount of votes recieved in their prior match-ups...

Round 1: Monday 12/17

7PM PST - (8) Kitten “I Did It” vs (9) Everlast “Don’t Complain”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

8PM PST - (7) Stokeswood “Walls”​ vs (10) Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

9PM PST - (6) Madyx “Girl Boy” vs (11) Cemetery Sun “Stay A While”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

Round 2 (Quarter Finals): Tuesday 12/18

8PM PST - (1) ORGY “Army To Your Party” vs Monday's 7PM Winner

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

9PM PST - (4) Silversage “Wake Up” vs (5) Trapdoor Social “Hold Me Down”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

Round 2 (Quarter Finals): Wednesday 12/19

8PM PST - (2) Morgxn “Carry The Weight” vs Monday's 8PM Winner

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

9PM PST - (3) Fitness “Matter Of Time” vs Monday's 9PM Winner

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

Round 3 (Semi Finals): Thursday 12/20

8PM PST - Tuesday's 8PM Winner vs Tuesday's 9PM Winner

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

9PM PST - Wednesday's 8PM Winner vs Wednesday's 9PM Winner

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

Round 4 (Finals): Friday 12/21

9PM PST - Thursday's 8PM Winner vs Thursday's 9PM Winner

WINNER & ULTIMATE BEATDOWN CHAMPION OF 2018: TBD BY YOU!

***THE BEATDOWN RETURNS WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 2ND AT 9PM ON X107.5!!!***