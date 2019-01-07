The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 1/7/19

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PST and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship....

MON 1/7 - NEW Champion Taking Back Sunday “All Ready To Go” vs Shaed “Trampoline”

WINNER: Taking Back Sunday “All Ready To Go”​ w/ 75% of the vote!

TUE 1/8 - Champion Taking Back Sunday “All Ready To Go” vs KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

WED 1/9 - Champion vs The Beths “Future Me Hates Me”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THU 1/10 - Champion vs 7715 “Week”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

FRI 1/11 - Champion vs FEVER 333 “Made In America”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THE BEATDOWN 2019 HOF INDUCTEES: Who will be first??? (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)