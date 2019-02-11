The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 2/11/19

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PST and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship....

MON 2/11 - NEW Champion Weathers “Dirty Money” vs Wild Belle “Mocking Bird” vs Cosmo Sheldrake “Come Along”

WINNER: Weathers “Dirty Money”​ w/ 79% of the vote! (Wild Belle - 4% / Cosmo Sheldrake - 17%)

TUE 2/12 - Champion Weathers “Dirty Money” (2 wins) vs X Ambassadors “Boom” vs Billie Eilish “bury a friend”

WINNER: Weathers “Dirty Money”​ w/ 88% of the vote! (X Ambassadors​ - 4% / Billie Eilish​ - 8%)

WED 2/13 - Champion Weathers “Dirty Money” (3 wins) vs Bring Me The Horizon “Medicine” vs Smith & Thell “Forgive Me Friend”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THU 2/14 - Champion vs The Kooks “Pamela” vs Half Alive “still feel.”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

FRI 2/15 - TBD

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THE BEATDOWN 2019 HOF INDUCTEES: Who will be first??? (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)