The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 2/4/19
You choose your favorite new song of the night by voting!
It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…
***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PST and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...
1) Calling 702-791-1075
2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).
Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***
Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship....
MON 2/4 - Champion Black Pistol Fire “Level” (5 wins) vs Interpol “Fine Mess”
WINNER & NEW CHAMPION: Interpol “Fine Mess” w/ 63% of the vote!
TUE 2/5 - Champion Interpol “Fine Mess” vs Fort Francis “Double Take”
WED 2/6 - Champion vs Cypress Hill “Crazy”
THU 2/7 - Champion vs Metric “Risk”
FRI 2/8 - Champion vs Weathers “Dirty Money”
THE BEATDOWN 2019 HOF INDUCTEES: Who will be first??? (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)