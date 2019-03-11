The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 3/11/18

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PST and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship - sponsored by EMERGE 5/31 - 6/1 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

MON 3/11 - NEW Champion Bad Religion “Chaos From Within” vs Meg Myers “Running Up That Hill” vs The Blue Stones “Be My Fire”

WINNER: Bad Religion “Chaos From Within” w/ 60% of the vote! (Meg Myers - 20% / The Blue Stones - 20%)

TUE 3/12 – Champion Bad Religion “Chaos From Within” (2 wins) vs JR JR “Day In Day Out” vs Wallows “Are You Bored Yet”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

WED 3/13 - NO BEATDOWN

THU 3/14 - NO BEATDOWN

FRI 3/15 - NO BEATDOWN

THE BEATDOWN 2019 HOF INDUCTEES: Weathers “Dirty Money” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)