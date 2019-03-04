The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 3/4/18

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PST and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship - sponsored by EMERGE 5/31 -6/1 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

MON 3/4 - Champion Trapdoor Social "The Move" (2 wins) vs The Greeting Committee “Is This It”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

TUE 3/5 - Champion vs Grandson “Apologize”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

WED 3/6 - Champion vs Albert Hammond Jr “Fast Times”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THU 3/7 - Champion vs Bad Suns “One Magic Moment”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

FRI 3/8 - Champion vs Bad Religion “Chaos From Within”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THE BEATDOWN 2019 HOF INDUCTEES: Weathers “Dirty Money” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)