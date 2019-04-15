The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 4/15/19

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PST and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship - sponsored by EMERGE 5/31 - 6/1 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

MON 4/15 - Champion Mating Ritual “U.N.I.” (6 wins) vs Morrissey ft Billie Joe Armstrong “Wedding Bell Blues”

WINNER: Mating Ritual “U.N.I.” w/ 60% of the vote!

TUE 4/16 – Champion Mating Ritual “U.N.I.” (7 wins) vs 311 “Good Feeling”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

WED 4/17 - Champion vs Absofacto “Dissolve”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THU 4/18 - Champion vs Foreign Air “Everything Is Good Now”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

FRI 4/19 - Morrissey ft Billie Joe Armstrong “Wedding Bell Blues” vs Missio “I See You” vs Coheed And Cambria “The Gutter”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THE BEATDOWN 2019 HOF INDUCTEES: Weathers “Dirty Money” & Zebrahead “All My Friends Are Nobodies”​ (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)