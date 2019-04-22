The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 4/22/19
You choose your favorite new song of the night by voting!
It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…
***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PST and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...
1) Calling 702-791-1075
2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).
Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***
Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship - sponsored by EMERGE 5/31 - 6/1 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
MON 4/22 - NEW Champion Coheed And Cambria “The Gutter” vs New Politics “Comeback Kid”
WINNER: Coheed And Cambria “The Gutter” w/ 61% of the vote!
TUE 4/23 – Champion Coheed And Cambria “The Gutter” (2 wins) vs Pepper ft Stick Figure “Warning”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
WED 4/24 - Champion vs Walker Lukens “We See U”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THU 4/25 - Champion vs Bear Hands “Reptilians”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
REDEMPTION FRIDAY 4/26 - Champion vs a deserving loser from the week…
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THE BEATDOWN 2019 HOF INDUCTEES: Weathers “Dirty Money”, Zebrahead “All My Friends Are Nobodies” & Mating Ritual “U.N.I.” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)