The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 4/23/18

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PDT and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 73100 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's bands that are competing for the Championship!

MON 4/23 - NEW Champion Micky James “Give It To Me Straight” vs George Ezra “Paradise” vs Ben Wright Smith “Sand Grabber”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

TUE 4/24 - Champ vs Yoke Lore “Fake You” vs King Princess “1950”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

WED 4/25 - Champ vs DMA’s “For Now” vs Welshly Arms “Sanctuary”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THU 4/26 - Champ vs Everything Everything “Breadwinner” vs The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

FRI 4/27 - Champ vs Wolf Alice “Sad Boy” vs Family Of The Year “Hold Me Down”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”, Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While” & Stokeswood “Walls”​ (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)