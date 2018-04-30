The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 4/30/18

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PDT and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 73100 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's bands that are competing for the Championship...

MON 4/30 - The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” vs Kitten “I Did It”

WINNER: Kitten “I Did It” w/ 58% of the vote

TUE 5/1 - Champion Kitten “I Did It” vs Pennywise “Live While You Can”

WINNER:

WED 5/2 - Champion vs The Joy Formidable “Wrong Side”

WINNER:

THU 5/3 - Champion vs Everything Everything “Breadwinner”

WINNER:

FRI 5/4 - Champion vs Sofi Tukker “Baby I’m A Queen”

WINNER:

THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”, Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While” & Stokeswood “Walls”​ (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)