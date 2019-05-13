The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 5/13/19

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PST and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship...

MON 5/13 - NEW Champion Weathers “Problems” vs Foals “In Degrees” vs SYML “Break Free”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

TUE 5/14 – Champion vs Catfish And The Bottlemen “2all” vs Overstreet “All Nighter”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

WED 5/15 - Champion vs Young The Giant “Heat Of The Summer” vs Silversun Pickups “Freakazoid”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THU 5/16 - NO BEATDOWN

FRI 5/17 - NO BEATDOWN

THE BEATDOWN 2019 HOF INDUCTEES: Weathers “Dirty Money”, Zebrahead “All My Friends Are Nobodies”, Mating Ritual “U.N.I.”​ & New Politics “Comeback Kid” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)