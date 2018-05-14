The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 5/14/18

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PDT and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 73100 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's bands that are competing for the Championship...

MON 5/14 - Kitten “I Did It” (9 wins in a row) vs AJR “Burn The House Down”

WINNER & HOF INDUCTEE: Kitten “I Did It”​ w/ 67% of the vote

TUE 5/15 - Houndmouth “This Party” vs The Hunna “New York To LA”

WINNER & NEW CHAMPION: TBD BY YOU!

WED 5/16 - Champion vs Awaken I Am “Dissolution”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THU 5/17 - Champion vs Morgan Saint “Just Friends”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

FRI 5/18 - Champion vs DMA’s “For Now”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”, Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While” & Stokeswood “Walls”​ (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)