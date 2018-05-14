The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 5/14/18
You choose your favorite new song by voting!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…
***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PDT and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...
1) Calling 702-791-1075
2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 73100 (Msg & Data rates may apply).
Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***
Below is a list of this week's bands that are competing for the Championship...
MON 5/14 - Kitten “I Did It” (9 wins in a row) vs AJR “Burn The House Down”
WINNER & HOF INDUCTEE: Kitten “I Did It” w/ 67% of the vote
TUE 5/15 - Houndmouth “This Party” vs The Hunna “New York To LA”
WINNER & NEW CHAMPION: TBD BY YOU!
WED 5/16 - Champion vs Awaken I Am “Dissolution”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THU 5/17 - Champion vs Morgan Saint “Just Friends”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
FRI 5/18 - Champion vs DMA’s “For Now”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”, Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While” & Stokeswood “Walls” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)