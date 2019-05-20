The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 5/20/19
You choose your favorite new song of the night by voting!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…
***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PST and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...
1) Calling 702-791-1075
2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).
Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***
Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship...
MON 5/20 - Champion Weathers “Problems” (4 wins) vs Lana Del Rey “Doin’ Time” vs Barns Courtney “You And I”
WINNER: Weathers “Problems” w/ 83% of the vote! (Lana Del Rey - 8.5% / Barns Courtney - 8.5%)
TUE 5/21 – Champion Weathers “Problems” (5 wins) vs Elohim ft Awolnation “Flagpole Sitta” vs morgxn “A New Way”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
WED 5/22 - Champion vs The Heavy “Better As One” vs Juiceboxxx “Coinstar Song”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THU 5/23 - NO BEATDOWN
FRI 5/24 - NO BEATDOWN
THE BEATDOWN 2019 HOF INDUCTEES: Weathers “Dirty Money”, Zebrahead “All My Friends Are Nobodies”, Mating Ritual “U.N.I.” & New Politics “Comeback Kid” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)