The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 5/20/19

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PST and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship...

MON 5/20 - Champion Weathers “Problems” (4 wins) vs Lana Del Rey “Doin’ Time” vs Barns Courtney “You And I”

WINNER: Weathers “Problems” w/ 83% of the vote! (Lana Del Rey - 8.5% / Barns Courtney - 8.5%)

TUE 5/21 – Champion Weathers “Problems” (5 wins) vs Elohim ft Awolnation “Flagpole Sitta” vs morgxn “A New Way”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

WED 5/22 - Champion vs The Heavy “Better As One” vs Juiceboxxx “Coinstar Song”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THU 5/23 - NO BEATDOWN

FRI 5/24 - NO BEATDOWN

THE BEATDOWN 2019 HOF INDUCTEES: Weathers “Dirty Money”, Zebrahead “All My Friends Are Nobodies”, Mating Ritual “U.N.I.”​ & New Politics “Comeback Kid” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)