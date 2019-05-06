The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 5/6/19
You choose your favorite new song of the night by voting!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…
***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PST and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...
1) Calling 702-791-1075
2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).
Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***
Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship - sponsored by EMERGE 5/31 - 6/1 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
MON 5/6 - Champion New Politics “Comeback Kid” (6 wins) vs Bad Religion “Lose Your Head”
WINNER: New Politics “Comeback Kid” w/ 85% of the vote!
TUE 5/7 – Champion New Politics “Comeback Kid” (7 wins) vs Elohim “Braindead”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
WED 5/8 - Champion vs Yoke Lore “Chin Up”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THU 5/9 - Champion vs Katastro “Your Girl”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
FRI 5/10 - Champion vs Weathers “Problems”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THE BEATDOWN 2019 HOF INDUCTEES: Weathers “Dirty Money”, Zebrahead “All My Friends Are Nobodies” & Mating Ritual “U.N.I.” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)