The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 5/7/18
You choose your favorite new song by voting!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…
***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PDT and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...
1) Calling 702-791-1075
2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 73100 (Msg & Data rates may apply).
Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***
Below is a list of this week's bands that are competing for the Championship...
MON 5/7 - Champion Kitten “I Did It” (5 wins) vs Caroline Rose “Soul No 5”
WINNER: Kitten “I Did It” w/ 80% of the vote
TUE 5/8 - Champion Kitten “I Did It” (6 wins) vs Dennis Lloyd “Nevermind”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
WED 5/9 - Champion vs Skindred “That’s My Jam”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THU 5/10 - NO BEATDOWN - Go to #OBC2018 at DLVEC!
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
FRI 5/11 - Champion vs The Longshot “Love Is For Losers”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”, Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While” & Stokeswood “Walls” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)