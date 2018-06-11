The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 6/11/18
You choose your favorite new song by voting!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…
***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PDT and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...
1) Calling 702-791-1075
2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 73100 (Msg & Data rates may apply).
Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***
Below is a list of this week's bands that are competing for the Championship...
MON 6/11 - Champion Morgxn “Carry The Weight” (9 wins in a row) vs JUST LOUD “Electrified”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
TUE 6/12 - Champion vs Kyle Nicolai “American Hymns” vs DREAMERS “Screws”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
WED 6/13 - Champion vs lovelytheband “These Are My Friends” vs Thrice “The Grey”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THU 6/14 - Champion vs Donna Missal “Keep Lying” vs The Kooks “All The Time”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
FRI 6/15 - Champion vs Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness “Ohio” vs Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”, Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While”, Stokeswood “Walls” & Kitten “I Did It” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)