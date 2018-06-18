The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 6/18/18

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PDT and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 73100 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's bands that are competing for the Championship...

MON 6/18 - Champion DREAMERS “Screws” (4 wins) vs Dirty Projectors “Break Thru”

WINNER: DREAMERS “Screws”​ w/ 97% of the vote!

TUE 6/19 - Champion DREAMERS “Screws” (5 wins) vs ORGY “Army To Your Party”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

WED 6/20 - Champion vs Young The Giant “Simplify”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THU 6/21 - Champion vs American Authors “Deep Water”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

FRI 6/22 - Champion vs Grandson “BLOOD // WATER”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”, Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While”, Stokeswood “Walls”​, Kitten “I Did It” & Morgxn “Carry The Weight” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)