The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 6/25/18
You choose your favorite new song by voting!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…
***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PDT and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...
1) Calling 702-791-1075
2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 73100 (Msg & Data rates may apply).
Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***
Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship...
MON 6/25 - Champion ORGY “Army To Your Party” (4 wins) vs Teenage Wrist “Stoned Alone” vs Thirty Seconds To Mars “Rescue Me”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
TUE 6/26 - Champion vs LIVE “Love Lounge” vs Wallows “Pictures Of Girls”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
WED 6/27 - Champion vs Dirty Heads “Visions” vs Albert Hammond Jr. “Far Away Truths”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THU 6/28 - Champion vs The Interrupters “She’s Kerosene” vs Rex Orange County “Loving Is Easy”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
FRI 6/29 - Champion vs Naked Giants “Everybody Thinks They Know, But No One Really Knows” vs Bad Religion “The Kids Are Alt Right”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”, Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While”, Stokeswood “Walls”, Kitten “I Did It” & Morgxn “Carry The Weight” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)