The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 7/9/18
You choose your favorite new song by voting!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…
***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PDT and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...
1) Calling 702-791-1075
2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).
Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***
Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship...
MON 7/9 - Champion ORGY “Army To Your Party” (9 wins - 1 more to enter HOF) vs Yukon Blonde “Love The Way You Are”
WINNER & NEWEST HOF INDUCTEE: ORGY “Army To Your Party” w/ 81% of the vote & 10 wins in a row!
TUE 7/10 - The Frights “Me and We and I” vs Brick + Mortar “All Alone”
WINNER & NEW CHAMPION: Brick + Mortar “All Alone” w/ 59% of the vote!
WED 7/11 - Champion Brick + Mortar “All Alone” vs LUC “Glow”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THU 7/12 - Champion vs lovelytheband “These Are My Friends”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
FRI 7/13 - Champion vs Stokeswood “Waves”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”, Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While”, Stokeswood “Walls”, Kitten “I Did It”, Morgxn “Carry The Weight” & ORGY “Army To Your Party” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)