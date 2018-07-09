The Beatdown w/ Pauly - 9PM on X107.5 - Week Of 7/9/18

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PDT and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship...

MON 7/9 - Champion ORGY “Army To Your Party” (9 wins - 1 more to enter HOF) vs Yukon Blonde “Love The Way You Are”

WINNER & NEWEST HOF INDUCTEE: ORGY “Army To Your Party”​ w/ 81% of the vote & 10 wins in a row!

TUE 7/10 - The Frights “Me and We and I” vs Brick + Mortar “All Alone”

WINNER & NEW CHAMPION: Brick + Mortar “All Alone”​ w/ 59% of the vote!

WED 7/11 - Champion Brick + Mortar “All Alone” vs LUC “Glow”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THU 7/12 - Champion vs lovelytheband “These Are My Friends”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

FRI 7/13 - Champion vs Stokeswood “Waves”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”, Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While”, Stokeswood “Walls”​, Kitten “I Did It”, Morgxn “Carry The Weight” & ORGY “Army To Your Party” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)