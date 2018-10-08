The Beatdown w/ Pauly - Week of 10/08/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PDT and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship....

MON 10/8 - Champion Silversage “Wake Up” (6 wins) vs Gang Of Youths “Let Me Down Easy” vs Lion “Oh No”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

TUE 10/9 - Champion vs Tom Morello ft Portugal. The Man “Every Step That I Take” vs Papa Roach “Who Do You Trust?”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

WED 10/10 - Champion vs Just Loud ft Debbie Harry “Soul Train” vs Magic Bronson “Electrified”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THU 10/11 - Champion vs Sigrid “Sucker Punch” vs LUC “Glow”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

FRI 10/12 - Champion vs Fitness “Cold Rain” vs The Moth & The Flame “The New Great Depression”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”, Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While”, Stokeswood “Walls”​, Kitten “I Did It”, Morgxn “Carry The Weight”, ORGY “Army To Your Party” & Everlast “Don’t Complain” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)