The Beatdown w/ Pauly - Week of 10/15/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PDT and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship....

MON 10/15 - NEW Champion Fitness “Cold Rain” vs Gang Of Youths “Let Me Down Easy”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

TUE 10/16 - Champion vs Death Cab For Cutie “Northern Lights”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

WED 10/17 - Champion vs Hippo Campus “Bambi”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THU 10/18 - Champion vs Winnetka Bowling League “On The 5”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

FRI 10/19 - Champion vs Brockhampton “San Marcos”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”, Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While”, Stokeswood “Walls”​, Kitten “I Did It”, Morgxn “Carry The Weight”, ORGY “Army To Your Party”, Everlast “Don’t Complain” & Silversage “Wake Up” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)