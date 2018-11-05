The Beatdown w/ Pauly - Week of 11/05/2018

You choose your favorite new song by voting!

November 5, 2018
Pauly
It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame… 

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PDT and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship....

MON 11/5 - Champion Madyx “Girl Boy” vs Rufus Du Sol “Treat You Better”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

TUE 11/6 - Champion  vs Fidlar “Can’t You See”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

WED 11/7 - Champion  vs The Driver Era “Low” 

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THU 11/8 - Champion  vs The Dirty Nil “That’s What Heaven Feels Like”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

FRI 11/9 - Champion  vs Trapdoor Social “Hold Me Down”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While”Stokeswood “Walls”​Kitten “I Did It”Morgxn “Carry The Weight”, ORGY “Army To Your Party”, Everlast “Don’t Complain” Silversage “Wake Up” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)

