The Beatdown w/ Pauly - Week of 11/05/2018
You choose your favorite new song by voting!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…
***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PDT and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...
1) Calling 702-791-1075
2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).
Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***
Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship....
MON 11/5 - Champion Madyx “Girl Boy” vs Rufus Du Sol “Treat You Better”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
TUE 11/6 - Champion vs Fidlar “Can’t You See”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
WED 11/7 - Champion vs The Driver Era “Low”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THU 11/8 - Champion vs The Dirty Nil “That’s What Heaven Feels Like”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
FRI 11/9 - Champion vs Trapdoor Social “Hold Me Down”
WINNER: TBD BY YOU!
THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”, Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While”, Stokeswood “Walls”, Kitten “I Did It”, Morgxn “Carry The Weight”, ORGY “Army To Your Party”, Everlast “Don’t Complain” & Silversage “Wake Up” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)