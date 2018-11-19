The Beatdown w/ Pauly - Week of 11/19/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame…

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PST and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship.... (only 1 match-up this week due to a holiday schedule)

TUE 11/20 - Champion Trapdoor Social “Hold Me Down” (6 wins) vs Mother Mother “Get Up” vs Mo ft Mark Foster “Blur”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”, Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While”, Stokeswood “Walls”​, Kitten “I Did It”, Morgxn “Carry The Weight”, ORGY “Army To Your Party”, Everlast “Don’t Complain”, Silversage “Wake Up” & Madyx “Girl Boy”​ (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)