The Beatdown w/ Pauly - Week of 12/10/2018

It's all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame… (The 2018 HOF is full. Whoever the final Champion of 2018 is will be the 1st Champion of 2019 & will have a chance at becoming the 1st HOFer of the year & this is the FINAL WEEK of regular competition!)

***RULES - Both songs will air at 9PM PST and from 9-10PM, you can vote for your favorite by...

1) Calling 702-791-1075

2) Texting the Centennial Toyota Text Line 7-3-1-0-0 (Msg & Data rates may apply).

Only 1 vote per method. At 10PM, the votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced.***

Below is a list of this week's artists that are competing for the Championship....

MON 12/10 - Champion Morgxn ft Walk The Moon “Home” (3 wins) vs Broken Bells “Shelter”

WINNER: Morgxn ft Walk The Moon “Home”​ w/ 63% of the vote!

TUE 12/11 - NO BEATDOWN (I'll be at Smackdown LIVE)

WED 12/12 - Champion Morgxn ft Walk The Moon “Home” (4 wins) vs SWMRS “April In Houston”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

THU 12/13 - Champion vs Cautious Clay ft Hudson Mohawke “REASONS”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU!

FRI 12/14 - Champion vs AFI “Get Dark”

FINAL WINNER OF 2018 & 1st CHAMPION OF 2019: TBD BY YOU!

THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time”, Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”, Cemetery Sun “Stay A While”, Stokeswood “Walls”​, Kitten “I Did It”, Morgxn “Carry The Weight”, ORGY “Army To Your Party”, Everlast “Don’t Complain”, Silversage “Wake Up”, Madyx “Girl Boy” ​& Trapdoor Social “Hold Me Down” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament, which starts December 17)