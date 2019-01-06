The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 01/06/2019
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Taking Back Sunday “All Ready To Go” (X-Effect Debut / current Champion of The Beatdown / playing HOB 5/4 & 5/5)
2 Culture Wars “Bones”
3 Shaed “Trampoline” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Fidlar “Can’t You See”
5 Mo ft Mark Foster “Blur”
6 The Bright Light Social Hour “Lie To Me” (X-Effect Debut)
7 Weathers “Problems”
8 Arctic Monkeys “Anyways” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Matt Maeson “Cringe” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
10 Warbly Jets “Propaganda” (X-Effect Debut / former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Bunkhouse Saloon 1/25)
11 Bad Religion “My Sanity”
12 The Strumbellas “Salvation”
13 The Beths “Future Me Hates Me” (X-Effect Debut)
14 AFI “Get Dark”
15 Oliver Tree “Hurt”
16 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (X-Effect Debut)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Bravo Delta “Unbreakable” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – Kory Brown “Touch” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – SplitSecond. “Lips Like Morphine”
4 Cautious Clay ft Hudson Mohawke “REASONS”
5 Alice Merton “Funny Business”
6 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend” (X-Effect Debut)
7 Broken Bells “Shelter”
8 The New Tarot “The Heat”
9 Welles “Seventeen”
10 Trapdoor Social “Hold Me Down” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
11 The Interrupters “Gave You Everything” (X-Effect Debut)
12 7715 “Week” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Rufus Du Sol “Treat You Better”
14 Palaye Royale “You’ll Be Fine”
15 LANY “Thru These Tears” (X-Effect Debut)
16 ??? (Throwback Track)
