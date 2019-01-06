The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 01/06/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Taking Back Sunday “All Ready To Go” (X-Effect Debut / current Champion of The Beatdown / playing HOB 5/4 & 5/5)

2 Culture Wars “Bones”

3 Shaed “Trampoline” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Fidlar “Can’t You See”

5 Mo ft Mark Foster “Blur”

6 The Bright Light Social Hour “Lie To Me” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Weathers “Problems”

8 Arctic Monkeys “Anyways” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Matt Maeson “Cringe” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

10 Warbly Jets “Propaganda” (X-Effect Debut / former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Bunkhouse Saloon 1/25)

11 Bad Religion “My Sanity”

12 The Strumbellas “Salvation”

13 The Beths “Future Me Hates Me” (X-Effect Debut)

14 AFI “Get Dark”

15 Oliver Tree “Hurt”

16 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Bravo Delta “Unbreakable” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Kory Brown “Touch” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – SplitSecond. “Lips Like Morphine”

4 Cautious Clay ft Hudson Mohawke “REASONS”

5 Alice Merton “Funny Business”

6 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Broken Bells “Shelter”

8 The New Tarot “The Heat”

9 Welles “Seventeen”

10 Trapdoor Social “Hold Me Down” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

11 The Interrupters “Gave You Everything” (X-Effect Debut)

12 7715 “Week” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Rufus Du Sol “Treat You Better”

14 Palaye Royale “You’ll Be Fine”

15 LANY “Thru These Tears” (X-Effect Debut)

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email your band's info & "radio friendly" MP3 to [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)