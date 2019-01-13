The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 01/13/2019
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 The Interrupters “Gave You Everything”
2 Seeb ft Bastille “Grip” (X-Effect Debut)
3 Matt Maeson “Cringe” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
4 Warbly Jets “Propaganda” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Bunkhouse Saloon 1/25)
5 Rufus Du Sol “Treat You Better”
6 Oliver Tree “Hurt”
7 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
8 The Strumbellas “Salvation”
9 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend”
10 Fidlar “Can’t You See”
11 Walk The Moon “Time Bomb” (X-Effect Debut)
12 Arctic Monkeys “Anyways”
13 The Beths “Future Me Hates Me”
14 Catfish And The Bottlemen “Longshot” (X-Effect Debut)
15 AFI “Get Dark”
16 7715 “Week” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – One Way To Paradise “It Is What It Is” (Local Effect Debut playing Beauty Bar 1/20)
LOCAL – Halogyns “Control”
3 Broken Bells “Shelter”
4 Judah & The Lion “Over My Head” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Alice Merton “Funny Business”
6 The Glorious Sons “SOS”
7 Welles “Seventeen”
8 Parker Bossley “Lifted” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Mo ft Mark Foster “Blur”
10 LANY “Thru These Tears”
11 Taking Back Sunday “All Ready To Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing HOB 5/4 & 5/5)
12 Weathers “Problems”
13 White Lies “Tokyo” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Palaye Royale “You’ll Be Fine”
15 lovelytheband “Maybe I’m Afraid” (X-Effect Debut)
16 ??? (Throwback Track)
