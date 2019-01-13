The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 01/13/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 The Interrupters “Gave You Everything”

2 Seeb ft Bastille “Grip” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Matt Maeson “Cringe” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 Warbly Jets “Propaganda” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Bunkhouse Saloon 1/25)

5 Rufus Du Sol “Treat You Better”

6 Oliver Tree “Hurt”

7 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 The Strumbellas “Salvation”

9 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend”

10 Fidlar “Can’t You See”

11 Walk The Moon “Time Bomb” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Arctic Monkeys “Anyways”

13 The Beths “Future Me Hates Me”

14 Catfish And The Bottlemen “Longshot” (X-Effect Debut)

15 AFI “Get Dark”

16 7715 “Week” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – One Way To Paradise “It Is What It Is” (Local Effect Debut playing Beauty Bar 1/20)

LOCAL – Halogyns “Control”

3 Broken Bells “Shelter”

4 Judah & The Lion “Over My Head” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Alice Merton “Funny Business”

6 The Glorious Sons “SOS”

7 Welles “Seventeen”

8 Parker Bossley “Lifted” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Mo ft Mark Foster “Blur”

10 LANY “Thru These Tears”

11 Taking Back Sunday “All Ready To Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing HOB 5/4 & 5/5)

12 Weathers “Problems”

13 White Lies “Tokyo” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Palaye Royale “You’ll Be Fine”

15 lovelytheband “Maybe I’m Afraid” (X-Effect Debut)

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email your band's info & "radio friendly" MP3 to [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)