The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 01/20/2019

HOUR 1

1 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

2 White Lies “Tokyo”

3 Matt Maeson “Cringe” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 Warbly Jets “Propaganda” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Peking Duk “Sugar” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Taking Back Sunday “All Ready To Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 The Interrupters “Gave You Everything”

8 Parker Bossley “Lifted” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 AFI “Get Dark”

10 lovelytheband “Maybe I’m Afraid” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

11 The Cranberries “All Over Now” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Weathers “Problems”

13 Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine” (X-Effect Debut)

14 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend”

15 Alice Merton “Funny Business”

16 The Glorious Sons “SOS”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – The Killers “Land Of The Free” (X-Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Welles “Seventeen”

5 Karen O & Danger Mouse “Woman” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Palaye Royale “You’ll Be Fine”

7 The Revivalists “Change” (X-Effect Debut)

8 7715 “Week” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Gary Clark Jr “This Land” (X-Effect Debut)

10 The Strumbellas “Salvation”

11 Fidlar “Can’t You See”

12 Arctic Monkeys “Anyways”

13 Seeb ft Bastille “Grip”

14 Black Pistol Fire “Level” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Broken Bells “Shelter”

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

