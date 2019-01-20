The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 01/20/2019

2 Hours of New and Local Music!

January 20, 2019
Pauly
HOUR 1

1 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (former Champion of The Beatdown) 

2 White Lies “Tokyo” 

3 Matt Maeson “Cringe” (former Champion of The Beatdown) 

4 Warbly Jets “Propaganda” (former Champion of The Beatdown) 

5 Peking Duk “Sugar” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Taking Back Sunday “All Ready To Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown) 

7 The Interrupters “Gave You Everything” 

8 Parker Bossley “Lifted” (former Champion of The Beatdown) 

9 AFI “Get Dark”

10 lovelytheband “Maybe I’m Afraid” (current Champion of The Beatdown) 

11 The Cranberries “All Over Now” (X-Effect Debut) 

12 Weathers “Problems” 

13 Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine” (X-Effect Debut) 

14 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend” 

15 Alice Merton “Funny Business”

16 The Glorious Sons “SOS” 

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – The Killers “Land Of The Free” (X-Effect Debut) 

LOCAL – Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar” (X-Effect Debut) 

3 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off” (X-Effect Debut) 

4 Welles “Seventeen” 

5 Karen O & Danger Mouse “Woman” (X-Effect Debut) 

6 Palaye Royale “You’ll Be Fine” 

7 The Revivalists “Change” (X-Effect Debut) 

8 7715 “Week” (former Champion of The Beatdown) 

9 Gary Clark Jr “This Land” (X-Effect Debut)

10 The Strumbellas “Salvation”  

11 Fidlar “Can’t You See” 

12 Arctic Monkeys “Anyways” 

13 Seeb ft Bastille “Grip” 

14 Black Pistol Fire “Level” (X-Effect Debut) 

15 Broken Bells “Shelter” 

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

 

