The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 01/20/2019
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
2 White Lies “Tokyo”
3 Matt Maeson “Cringe” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
4 Warbly Jets “Propaganda” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
5 Peking Duk “Sugar” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Taking Back Sunday “All Ready To Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 The Interrupters “Gave You Everything”
8 Parker Bossley “Lifted” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
9 AFI “Get Dark”
10 lovelytheband “Maybe I’m Afraid” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
11 The Cranberries “All Over Now” (X-Effect Debut)
12 Weathers “Problems”
13 Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine” (X-Effect Debut)
14 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend”
15 Alice Merton “Funny Business”
16 The Glorious Sons “SOS”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – The Killers “Land Of The Free” (X-Effect Debut)
LOCAL – Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar” (X-Effect Debut)
3 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Welles “Seventeen”
5 Karen O & Danger Mouse “Woman” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Palaye Royale “You’ll Be Fine”
7 The Revivalists “Change” (X-Effect Debut)
8 7715 “Week” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
9 Gary Clark Jr “This Land” (X-Effect Debut)
10 The Strumbellas “Salvation”
11 Fidlar “Can’t You See”
12 Arctic Monkeys “Anyways”
13 Seeb ft Bastille “Grip”
14 Black Pistol Fire “Level” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Broken Bells “Shelter”
16 ??? (Throwback Track)
