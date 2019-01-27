The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 01/27/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Simple Creatures “Drugs” (X-Effect Debut)

2 The Revivalists “Change”

3 I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Warbly Jets “Propaganda” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”

6 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off”

7 Karen O & Danger Mouse “Woman”

8 Black Pistol Fire “Level” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Vampire Weekend “Harmony Hall” (X-Effect Debut)

10 The Interrupters “Gave You Everything”

11 lovelytheband “Maybe I’m Afraid” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 The Raconteurs ”Sunday Driver” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Peking Duk “Sugar”

14 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend”

15 Beck “Tarantula” (X-Effect Debut / Colourbox cover / Music Inspired By The Film Roma)

16 Alice Merton “Funny Business”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Spinning”

LOCAL – Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

3 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 Florence & The Machine “Moderation” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Taking Back Sunday “All Ready To Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 White Lies “Tokyo”

7 Broken Bells “Shelter”

8 Bring Me The Horizon “Mother Tongue” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Seeb ft Bastille “Grip”

10 Fidlar “Can’t You See”

11 Matt Maeson “Cringe” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Gary Clark Jr “This Land”

13 Jenny Lewis “Red Bull & Hennessy” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Parker Bossley “Lifted” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 The Cranberries “All Over Now”

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

