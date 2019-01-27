The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 01/27/2019
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
HOUR 1
1 Simple Creatures “Drugs” (X-Effect Debut)
2 The Revivalists “Change”
3 I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Warbly Jets “Propaganda” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
5 Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”
6 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off”
7 Karen O & Danger Mouse “Woman”
8 Black Pistol Fire “Level” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
9 Vampire Weekend “Harmony Hall” (X-Effect Debut)
10 The Interrupters “Gave You Everything”
11 lovelytheband “Maybe I’m Afraid” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
12 The Raconteurs ”Sunday Driver” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Peking Duk “Sugar”
14 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend”
15 Beck “Tarantula” (X-Effect Debut / Colourbox cover / Music Inspired By The Film Roma)
16 Alice Merton “Funny Business”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Spinning”
LOCAL – Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”
3 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
4 Florence & The Machine “Moderation” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Taking Back Sunday “All Ready To Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
6 White Lies “Tokyo”
7 Broken Bells “Shelter”
8 Bring Me The Horizon “Mother Tongue” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Seeb ft Bastille “Grip”
10 Fidlar “Can’t You See”
11 Matt Maeson “Cringe” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
12 Gary Clark Jr “This Land”
13 Jenny Lewis “Red Bull & Hennessy” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Parker Bossley “Lifted” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
15 The Cranberries “All Over Now”
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email your band's info & "radio friendly" MP3 to [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)