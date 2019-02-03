The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 02/03/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off”

2 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend”

3 AJR “100 Bad Days” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Parker Bossley “Lifted” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Black Pistol Fire “Level” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

6 The Revivalists “Change”

7 The Cranberries “All Over Now”

8 Gary Clark Jr “This Land”

9 Fort Francis “Double Take” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Jenny Lewis “Red Bull & Hennessy”

11 The Interrupters “Gave You Everything”

12 Bring Me The Horizon “Mother Tongue”

13 Metric “Risk” (X-Effect Debut)

14 I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”

15 Beck “Tarantula” (Colourbox cover / Music Inspired By The Film Roma)

16 lovelytheband “Maybe I’m Afraid” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Silversage “Can You Feel” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Kory Brown “Touch”

3 Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

4 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Alice Merton “Funny Business”

6 Cypress Hill “Crazy” (X-Effect Debut)

7 The Raconteurs ”Sunday Driver”

8 Matt Maeson “Cringe” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Interpol “Fine Mess” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Florence & The Machine “Moderation”

11 White Lies “Tokyo”

12 Taking Back Sunday “All Ready To Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Seeb ft Bastille “Grip”

14 Warbly Jets “Propaganda” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 Billie Eilish “bury a friend” (X-Effect Debut)

16 R.E.M. “Stand” (Throwback Track / #1 Alt song 30 years ago this week)

