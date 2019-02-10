The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 02/10/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Weathers “Dirty Money” (X-Effect Debut / current Champion of The Beatdown)

2 The Raconteurs ”Sunday Driver”

3 AJR “100 Bad Days”

4 Wild Belle “Mocking Bird” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Black Pistol Fire “Level” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 The Revivalists “Change”

7 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off”

8 Metric “Risk”

9 Fort Frances “Double Take” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

10 X Ambassadors “Boom” (X-Effect Debut)

11 The Interrupters “Gave You Everything”

12 Bring Me The Horizon “Medicine” (X-Effect Debut)

13 lovelytheband “Maybe I’m Afraid” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

14 Interpol “Fine Mess” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 Cosmo Sheldrake “Come Along” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Leather Bound Crooks “What’s Gonna Happen In The End”

LOCAL – GoldBoot “Pretty Cold”

3 Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

4 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Smith & Thell “Forgive Me Friend” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Cypress Hill “Crazy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend”

8 FITNESS “Cold Rain”

9 The Kooks “Pamela” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Florence & The Machine “Moderation”

11 Half Alive “still feel.” (X-Effect Debut)

12 I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”

13 Seeb ft Bastille “Grip”

14 Gary Clark Jr “This Land”

15 Billie Eilish “bury a friend”

16 The Offspring “Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)” (Throwback Track)

