The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 02/10/2019

2 Hours of New and Local Music!

February 10, 2019
Pauly
Categories: 
Archive
Features
Local Effect
Shows
x effect
X-Effect

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Weathers “Dirty Money” (X-Effect Debut / current Champion of The Beatdown)

2 The Raconteurs ”Sunday Driver” 

3 AJR “100 Bad Days”

4 Wild Belle “Mocking Bird” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Black Pistol Fire “Level” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 The Revivalists “Change”

7 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off”

8 Metric “Risk”

9 Fort Frances “Double Take” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

10 X Ambassadors “Boom” (X-Effect Debut)

11 The Interrupters “Gave You Everything” 

12 Bring Me The Horizon “Medicine” (X-Effect Debut)

13 lovelytheband “Maybe I’m Afraid” (former Champion of The Beatdown) 

14 Interpol “Fine Mess” (former Champion of The Beatdown) 

15 Cosmo Sheldrake “Come Along” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Leather Bound Crooks “What’s Gonna Happen In The End”

LOCAL – GoldBoot “Pretty Cold”

3 Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar” 

4 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Smith & Thell “Forgive Me Friend” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Cypress Hill “Crazy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend” 

8 FITNESS “Cold Rain”

9 The Kooks “Pamela” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Florence & The Machine “Moderation” 

11 Half Alive “still feel.” (X-Effect Debut)

12 I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”

13 Seeb ft Bastille “Grip” 

14 Gary Clark Jr “This Land” 

15 Billie Eilish “bury a friend”

16 The Offspring “Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)” (Throwback Track)

 

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email your band's info & "radio friendly" MP3 to [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)

Tags: 
new music
Local
X-Effect
xeffect
Pauly
Pauly Kover
radio
Las Vegas
x1075
Grammys