The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 02/10/2019
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
HOUR 1
1 Weathers “Dirty Money” (X-Effect Debut / current Champion of The Beatdown)
2 The Raconteurs ”Sunday Driver”
3 AJR “100 Bad Days”
4 Wild Belle “Mocking Bird” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Black Pistol Fire “Level” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
6 The Revivalists “Change”
7 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off”
8 Metric “Risk”
9 Fort Frances “Double Take” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
10 X Ambassadors “Boom” (X-Effect Debut)
11 The Interrupters “Gave You Everything”
12 Bring Me The Horizon “Medicine” (X-Effect Debut)
13 lovelytheband “Maybe I’m Afraid” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
14 Interpol “Fine Mess” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
15 Cosmo Sheldrake “Come Along” (X-Effect Debut)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Leather Bound Crooks “What’s Gonna Happen In The End”
LOCAL – GoldBoot “Pretty Cold”
3 Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”
4 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Smith & Thell “Forgive Me Friend” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Cypress Hill “Crazy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend”
8 FITNESS “Cold Rain”
9 The Kooks “Pamela” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Florence & The Machine “Moderation”
11 Half Alive “still feel.” (X-Effect Debut)
12 I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”
13 Seeb ft Bastille “Grip”
14 Gary Clark Jr “This Land”
15 Billie Eilish “bury a friend”
16 The Offspring “Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)” (Throwback Track)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email your band's info & "radio friendly" MP3 to [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)