The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 02/17/2019
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Half Alive “still feel.”
2 Interpol “Fine Mess” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
3 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend”
4 Paper Jackets “Trigger”
5 Black Pistol Fire “Level” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
6 Flora Cash “They Own This Town” (X-Effect Debut)
7 Weathers “Dirty Money” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Metric “Risk”
9 Dennis Lloyd “Never Go Back” (X-Effect Debut)
10 X Ambassadors “Boom”
11 The Interrupters “Gave You Everything”
12 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
13 Smith & Thell “Forgive Me Friend”
14 Yungblud & Halsey ft Travis Barker “11 Minutes” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT - Kory Brown “Vengeance” (Local Effect Debut / available March 5)
2 Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”
3 The Kooks “Pamela”
4 Cosmo Sheldrake “Come Along”
5 Foals “On The Lola” (X-Effect Debut)
6 AJR “100 Bad Days”
7 Bring Me The Horizon “Medicine”
8 Fort Frances “Double Take” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
9 Wild Belle “Mocking Bird”
10 Cayucas “Jessica WJ” (X-Effect Debut)
11 I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”
12 Bob Moses “Nothing But You” (X-Effect Debut)
13 The Raconteurs ”Sunday Driver”
14 Cypress Hill “Crazy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
15 ??? (Throwback Track)
