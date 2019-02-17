The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 02/17/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Half Alive “still feel.”

2 Interpol “Fine Mess” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

3 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend”

4 Paper Jackets “Trigger”

5 Black Pistol Fire “Level” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Flora Cash “They Own This Town” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Weathers “Dirty Money” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Metric “Risk”

9 Dennis Lloyd “Never Go Back” (X-Effect Debut)

10 X Ambassadors “Boom”

11 The Interrupters “Gave You Everything”

12 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Smith & Thell “Forgive Me Friend”

14 Yungblud & Halsey ft Travis Barker “11 Minutes” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT - Kory Brown “Vengeance” (Local Effect Debut / available March 5)

2 Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

3 The Kooks “Pamela”

4 Cosmo Sheldrake “Come Along”

5 Foals “On The Lola” (X-Effect Debut)

6 AJR “100 Bad Days”

7 Bring Me The Horizon “Medicine”

8 Fort Frances “Double Take” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Wild Belle “Mocking Bird”

10 Cayucas “Jessica WJ” (X-Effect Debut)

11 I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”

12 Bob Moses “Nothing But You” (X-Effect Debut)

13 The Raconteurs ”Sunday Driver”

14 Cypress Hill “Crazy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 ??? (Throwback Track)

