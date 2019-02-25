The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 02/24/2019
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Weathers “Dirty Money” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
2 The Kooks “Pamela”
3 Dominic Fike "3 Nights" (X-Effect Debut)
4 I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”
5 Dennis Lloyd “Never Go Back”
6 Metric “Risk”
7 Bob Moses “Nothing But You”
8 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
9 Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”
10 Bring Me The Horizon “Medicine”
11 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend”
12 Trapdoor Social "The Move" (X-Effect Debut)
13 Cypress Hill “Crazy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
14 Foals “On The Lola”
15 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Silversage "Can You Feel"
LOCAL – Isolated Ave "In My Head"
3 Yungblud & Halsey ft Travis Barker “11 Minutes”
4 Half Alive “still feel.”
5 Blue October "King" (X-Effect Debut)
6 The Raconteurs ”Sunday Driver”
7 Cayucas “Jessica WJ”
8 In The Valley Below "Rise" (X-Effect Debut)
9 Interpol “Fine Mess” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
10 Paper Jackets “Trigger”
11 AJR “100 Bad Days”
12 Flora Cash “They Own This Town?"
13 Dreamers "Die Happy" (X-Effect Debut)
14 Cosmo Sheldrake “Come Along”
15 Incubus "Love Hurts" (Throwback Track)
