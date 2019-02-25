The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 02/24/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Weathers “Dirty Money” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

2 The Kooks “Pamela”

3 Dominic Fike "3 Nights" (X-Effect Debut)

4 I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”

5 Dennis Lloyd “Never Go Back”

6 Metric “Risk”

7 Bob Moses “Nothing But You”

8 FEVER 333 “Made In America” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

10 Bring Me The Horizon “Medicine”

11 KONGOS “Pay For The Weekend”

12 Trapdoor Social "The Move" (X-Effect Debut)

13 Cypress Hill “Crazy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

14 Foals “On The Lola”

15 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Silversage "Can You Feel"

LOCAL – Isolated Ave "In My Head"

3 Yungblud & Halsey ft Travis Barker “11 Minutes”

4 Half Alive “still feel.”

5 Blue October "King" (X-Effect Debut)

6 The Raconteurs ”Sunday Driver”

7 Cayucas “Jessica WJ”

8 In The Valley Below "Rise" (X-Effect Debut)

9 Interpol “Fine Mess” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

10 Paper Jackets “Trigger”

11 AJR “100 Bad Days”

12 Flora Cash “They Own This Town?"

13 Dreamers "Die Happy" (X-Effect Debut)

14 Cosmo Sheldrake “Come Along”

15 Incubus "Love Hurts" (Throwback Track)

