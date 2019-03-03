The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 03/03/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Dreamers "Die Happy"

2 The Greeting Committee “Is This It” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Dominic Fike "3 Nights" (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 Blue October "King"

5 AJR “100 Bad Days”

6 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off”

7 Weathers “Dirty Money” (The Beatdown 2019 HOF Inductee)

8 Trapdoor Social "The Move" (current Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Grandson “Apologize” (X-Effect Debut)

10 In The Valley Below "Rise"

11 Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

12 Albert Hammond Jr “Fast Times” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Cypress Hill “Crazy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

14 Interpol “Fine Mess” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 The Raconteurs ”Sunday Driver”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – The Lique “I Am”

LOCAL – The Garage Boys “Love Light

3 Walker Lukens “Heard You Bought A House” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Half Alive “still feel.”

5 Metric “Risk”

6 Bad Suns “One Magic Moment” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Bob Moses “Nothing But You”

8 Bring Me The Horizon “Medicine”

9 Ocean Park Standoff “Good Time” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Foals “On The Lola”

11 Dennis Lloyd “Never Go Back”

12 I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”

13 K. Flay “Bad Vibes” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Bad Religion “Chaos From Within” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Bad Religion “Infected” (Throwback Track)

