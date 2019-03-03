The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 03/03/2019
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Dreamers "Die Happy"
2 The Greeting Committee “Is This It” (X-Effect Debut)
3 Dominic Fike "3 Nights" (former Champion of The Beatdown)
4 Blue October "King"
5 AJR “100 Bad Days”
6 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off”
7 Weathers “Dirty Money” (The Beatdown 2019 HOF Inductee)
8 Trapdoor Social "The Move" (current Champion of The Beatdown)
9 Grandson “Apologize” (X-Effect Debut)
10 In The Valley Below "Rise"
11 Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”
12 Albert Hammond Jr “Fast Times” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Cypress Hill “Crazy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
14 Interpol “Fine Mess” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
15 The Raconteurs ”Sunday Driver”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – The Lique “I Am”
LOCAL – The Garage Boys “Love Light
3 Walker Lukens “Heard You Bought A House” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Half Alive “still feel.”
5 Metric “Risk”
6 Bad Suns “One Magic Moment” (X-Effect Debut)
7 Bob Moses “Nothing But You”
8 Bring Me The Horizon “Medicine”
9 Ocean Park Standoff “Good Time” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Foals “On The Lola”
11 Dennis Lloyd “Never Go Back”
12 I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”
13 K. Flay “Bad Vibes” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Bad Religion “Chaos From Within” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Bad Religion “Infected” (Throwback Track)
