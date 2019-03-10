The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 03/10/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Grandson “Apologize”

2 Wallows “Are You Bored Yet” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Half Alive “still feel.”

4 Foals “On The Lola”

5 Ocean Park Standoff “Good Time”

6 Bring Me The Horizon “Medicine”

7 Bad Suns “One Magic Moment” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Bad Religion “Chaos From Within” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Dreamers "Die Happy"

10 Marshmello ft CHVRCHES “Here With Me” (X-Effect Debut)

11 The Greeting Committee “Is This It” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Albert Hammond Jr “Fast Times”

13 Bob Moses “Nothing But You”

14 Weathers “Dirty Money” (The Beatdown 2019 HOF Inductee)

15 Walker Lukens “Heard You Bought A House”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT – Mercy Music “Song For”

2 Vampire Weekend “Sunflower” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Vampire Weekend “Big Blue” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Interpol “Fine Mess” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 JR JR “Day In Day Out” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Cypress Hill “Crazy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Trapdoor Social "The Move" (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Dominic Fike "3 Nights" (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Meg Myers “Running Up That Hill” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Mark Morton ft Chester Bennington “Cross Off”

11 Dennis Lloyd “Never Go Back”

12 I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”

13 Blue Stones “Be My Fire” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Metric “Risk”

15 Cage The Elephant “House Of Glass” (X-Effect Debut)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email your band's info & "radio friendly" MP3 to [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)