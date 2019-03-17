The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 03/17/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Dropkick Murphys “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” (Happy St Paddy’s Day)

2 Wallows “Are You Bored Yet” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

3 Zebrahead “All My Friends Are Nobodies” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Meg Myers “Running Up That Hill”

5 Ocean Park Standoff “Good Time”

6 Cage The Elephant “House Of Glass”

7 Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”

8 Marshmello ft CHVRCHES “Here With Me”

9 Dreamers "Die Happy"

10 I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”

11 Flogging Molly “The Hand Of John L. Sullivan” (Happy St Paddy’s Day)

12 Albert Hammond Jr “Fast Times”

13 Bob Moses “Nothing But You”

14 Weathers “Dirty Money” (The Beatdown 2019 HOF Inductee)

15 The Arkells “Hand Me Downs” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT – Holes And Hearts “Spinning”

2 Cypress Hill “Crazy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

3 Interpol “Fine Mess” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 Bad Religion “Chaos From Within” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 The Greeting Committee “Is This It” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Bad Suns “One Magic Moment” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Mating Ritual “U.N.I.” (X-Effect Debut)

8 Grandson “Apologize”

9 Bring Me The Horizon “Medicine”

10 JR JR “Day In Day Out”

11 Foals “On The Luna”

12 Call Me Karizma “Monster (Under My Bed)” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Blue Stones “Be My Fire”

14 Half Alive “still feel.”

15 Flogging Molly “Drunken Lullabies” (Happy St Paddy’s Day)

